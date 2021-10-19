Suspect accused of shooting 15-year-old in both legs, firing at deputies

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A 15-year-old is in the hospital after being shot in both legs Monday night in Shelby County and the suspect is on the run.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Aerian Hunter just broke up with his girlfriend when he fired several shots at her family, striking a 15-year-old on the scene. It happened around 11 p.m. on Bradfield Run.

Deputies were able to track down Hunter’s vehicle but lost him after he fired a shot and hit a deputy’s vehicle, according to SCSO.

A warrant for his arrest has been issued. He’s facing charges of attempted first-degree murder, evading arrest and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

SCSO says the teen victim is in stable condition.

On Oct 18 about 11 pm, there was a shooting with injury in the 4000 block of Bradfield Run in southeast Shelby County. Following a breakup with his girlfriend, the suspect shot at her family who were standing in their driveway. A 15-year-old juvenile was shot in both legs... pic.twitter.com/YTuBSaFkfV — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.