Shelby County commissioner among voting rights activists arrested at White House

Shelby County commissioner among voting rights activists arrested at White House(Source: WMC)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMC) - Twenty-five voting rights activists were arrested Tuesday in Washington, D.C. as they escalated demands for the White House to act on voting rights.

Among those arrested was Shelby County Commissioner Tami Sawyer.

The effort was led by People for the American Way, the League of Women Voters of the United States, and the Declaration of American Democracy. Participants called on President Joe Biden to use the influence of his office to get the Freedom to Vote Act passed in the Senate.

“As a Black southerner, I came to DC to represent one of the most disenfranchised demographics in the country,” said Sawyer. “Collectively, we bet on President Joe Biden and now it’s time for him to settle up. Do not continue to take for granted the very people who supported your journey to the White House, because where would you be if we could no longer vote? End the filibuster now.”

Tuesday’s actions follow a previous demonstration at the White House October 5 where five activists were arrested.

