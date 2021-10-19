Several restaurants come together for fundraiser supporting victims of Collierville mass shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several restaurants are coming together for a fundraiser to support the victims of the Collierville mass shooting.

Wayne Yeh, the owner of STIX Collierville, organized the fundraiser for those impacted by the tragedy that happened at a Kroger grocery store last month.

STIX Collierville along with eight other local restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales on Thursday, October 21.

See participating restaurants below:

STIX Collierville

Jim’ s Place Grille

Tony’s Trophy Room All-American Grill

The Skybox Grill

Germantown Commissary

Collierville Commissary

Bella’s Pizza Smallcakes Collierville

Lost Pizza Co.

