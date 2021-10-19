Advertise with Us
Several restaurants come together for fundraiser supporting victims of Collierville mass shooting

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several restaurants are coming together for a fundraiser to support the victims of the Collierville mass shooting.

Wayne Yeh, the owner of STIX Collierville, organized the fundraiser for those impacted by the tragedy that happened at a Kroger grocery store last month.

STIX Collierville along with eight other local restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales on Thursday, October 21.

See participating restaurants below:

  • STIX Collierville
  • Jim’ s Place Grille
  • Tony’s Trophy Room All-American Grill
  • The Skybox Grill
  • Germantown Commissary
  • Collierville Commissary
  • Bella’s Pizza Smallcakes Collierville
  • Lost Pizza Co.
Several restaurants come together for fundraiser to support victims of Collierville mass shooting(Source: Obsidian PR)

