Several restaurants come together for fundraiser supporting victims of Collierville mass shooting
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Several restaurants are coming together for a fundraiser to support the victims of the Collierville mass shooting.
Wayne Yeh, the owner of STIX Collierville, organized the fundraiser for those impacted by the tragedy that happened at a Kroger grocery store last month.
STIX Collierville along with eight other local restaurants will donate 10 percent of their sales on Thursday, October 21.
See participating restaurants below:
- STIX Collierville
- Jim’ s Place Grille
- Tony’s Trophy Room All-American Grill
- The Skybox Grill
- Germantown Commissary
- Collierville Commissary
- Bella’s Pizza Smallcakes Collierville
- Lost Pizza Co.
