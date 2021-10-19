Advertise with Us
Principal warns of threat made at elementary school in Arlington

Donelson Elementary School
Donelson Elementary School(Action News 5)
By Shyra Sherfield
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ARLINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - A Mid-South principal sent out an alert to parents Monday afternoon warning them of a school threat.

An email sent to parents of students at Donelson Elementary School says a student found a message written in a bathroom stall that said there would be a school shooting on Nov. 1.

DES Principal Miranda Manley says Shelby County Sheriff’s Office began investigating the threat immediately. Surveillance video is also under review to track down who may have written the message.

The school says there is no evidence that the threat is credible but if the person responsible has not been identified by Nov. 1 security will be increased on campus.

The email reads in part:

“Unfortunately, we’ve seen too many tragedies across the nation, and even locally, involving school shootings, so please know that my administration and the ACS District Office are taking this matter very seriously. I implore you to talk to your children and encourage them to report to a teacher, an administrator or law enforcement should they have information regarding this threat or any threat in the future.”

