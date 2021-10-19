Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum

New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum
New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum(Source: WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 9:16 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New restaurants, self-service kiosks, and even a special place for new mothers are inside the FedExForum in Memphis.

Action News 5 got a tour of the Plaza and Pinnacle levels at FedExForum Monday.

Some of the new restaurants include Burrito and Fowl Line. There is also “Grind City Grab N Go” area for drinks. There is a new lounge in the premium level called “Lit Lounge.”

FedExForum also has a new way for guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination, which is now required.

“We’ve partnered with Clear Health Pass, which is a pretty big deal for us,” said Dwight Johnson, vice president of arena operations. “It is going to allow us to expedite people entering the building. If you download Clear the app and you can upload your vaccination card or status.”

A new sensory room was built in partnership with KultureCity and a lactation pod and private area for mothers to breastfeed during games have also been added.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

Health officials say masks still needed in Shelby Co. despite dwindling COVID-19 cases
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion