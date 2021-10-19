Advertise with Us
DeSoto County community celebrates completion of bridge and park

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Officials gathered in DeSoto County Monday evening to celebrate the completion of two projects in Ingrams Mill.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for the Ingrams Mill Road bridge and the community park.

The bridge between Highway 305 and Red Banks Road was replaced due to rusting. The community park received several new additions and upgrades, including new restrooms, a walking trail, playground, and community center.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Boxtown residents fight to keep fixed MATA bus route
Boxtown residents fight to keep fixed MATA bus route
