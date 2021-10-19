DeSoto County community celebrates completion of bridge and park

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Officials gathered in DeSoto County Monday evening to celebrate the completion of two projects in Ingrams Mill.

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held for the Ingrams Mill Road bridge and the community park.

The bridge between Highway 305 and Red Banks Road was replaced due to rusting. The community park received several new additions and upgrades, including new restrooms, a walking trail, playground, and community center.

