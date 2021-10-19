Hernando city worker injured in tree trimming accident

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando city worker is recovering in the hospital after a tree trimming accident Monday night.

Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham says city employees were working on a ditch bank and cutting trees on Magnolia Manor Drive when a tree fell on one of the workers.

He was airlifted to Regional One Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.