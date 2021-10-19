Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Hernando city worker injured in tree trimming accident

Hernando Police
Hernando Police(source: WMC Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HERNANDO, Miss. (WMC) - A Hernando city worker is recovering in the hospital after a tree trimming accident Monday night.

Hernando Police Chief Scott Worsham says city employees were working on a ditch bank and cutting trees on Magnolia Manor Drive when a tree fell on one of the workers.

He was airlifted to Regional One Hospital and is now in stable condition.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
Photo courtesy of Sevier County Sheriff's Office
Family dog euthanized after killing 6-month-old Tenn. child
Traffic on I-40
Traffic delayed on I-40 due to multi-vehicle crash; semi-truck loses load on bridge

Latest News

UT student speaks after getting arrested during Saturday game
“I wish I wouldn’t have done that,” man arrested at UT game reflects on actions
Donelson Elementary School
Principal warns of threat made at elementary school in Arlington
Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 19
Children account for nearly 30% of active COVID-19 cases, 7% of vaccinations in Shelby County
Aerian Hunter
Suspect accused of shooting 15-year-old in both legs, firing at deputies