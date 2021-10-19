Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

‘Ghost gun’ recovered in Dyersburg church parking lot during funeral

(WAFB)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSBURG, Tenn. (WMC) - An unserialized (ghost gun) was found during a funeral in a church parking lot in Dyersburg Saturday.

According to the Dyersburg Police Department, officers responded to a weapons complaint at Tabernacle Baptist Church on East Court at around 2:30 p.m.

Upon arrival, a large crowd in the church parking lot and on the street reported threats were made to shoot up the funeral. As officers secured the area, several individuals reported that one of the armed individuals laid an AR style rifle under a parked vehicle and fled the scene.

Officers located the gun under the vehicle. There were no reported shots fired.

Unseralized weapons are untraceable and unregulated weapons that are legal to own, purchase, and make.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Dyersburg Police Department by calling 311 or the Criminal Investigation Division at 288-7679.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead

Latest News

Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Haywood County residents excited for Ford’s new megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion
Medical cannabis advocates protest outside Mississippi governor’s mansion