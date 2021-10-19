Drug Take Back Day dropboxes open in Tennessee this weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans can safely dispose of their unneeded prescription medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

This event is organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Earlier this year, more than 19,000 pounds of medications were discarded from 113 sites in April’s Take Back Day.

Tennessee residents can also securely dispose of their prescription medications at one of 350 permanent prescription drug drop box locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find a permanent drop box near you.

