Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day dropboxes open in Tennessee this weekend

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennesseans can safely dispose of their unneeded prescription medications on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Saturday.

This event is organized twice a year by the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Earlier this year, more than 19,000 pounds of medications were discarded from 113 sites in April’s Take Back Day.

Tennessee residents can also securely dispose of their prescription medications at one of 350 permanent prescription drug drop box locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Find a permanent drop box near you.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Left: Logan Spell / Right: Brian Buchanan
Saturday’s chaotic Tennessee-Ole Miss game prompts arrests
Victim partially ejected in three-vehicle crash in Memphis
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 17, 2001 file photo, Secretary of State Colin Powell speaks during...
Colin Powell, former secretary of state, dies of COVID-19 complications
Melissa Joan Hart takes "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune"
Actress Melissa Joan Hart donates $1M win on ‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ to Mid-South organization

Latest News

Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Tennessee considering $900M in incentives for Ford at Memphis Regional Megasite
Several restaurants come together for fundraiser to support victims of Collierville mass shooting
Several restaurants come together for fundraiser supporting victims of Collierville mass shooting
New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum
New restaurants, sensory area offered at FedExForum
Man dies following shooting in Memphis
Man dies following shooting in Memphis