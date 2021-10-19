Children account for nearly 30% of active COVID-19 cases, 7% of vaccinations in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County is seeing a continued decrease in COVID-19 numbers each day but the countywide mask mandate is still in effect.

On Tuesday morning, Shelby County Health Department reported 82 new COVID-19 cases and 26 newly confirmed cases in children.

Health department director Dr. Michelle Taylor says she believes if the county will stay the course, numbers will continue to come down. She’s also hoping a vaccine will soon be approved for children aged five to 11 to help combat the spread as while.

COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September. Between the weeks of Sept. 2 and Sept. 30, over 1.1 million cases were reported among children.

Right now, school-aged children account for about 30% of the 1,601 active cases in Shelby County.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 144,800 cases have been reported with a death toll of nearly 2,200. In Shelby County, over 25,000 children have contracted the deadly virus since the first case was identified in March 2020.

The county’s latest positivity rate is down to 5.5%, a stark difference from the peak of the Delta variant surge in early August.

Joint tasks force members and Mid-South health officials are crediting this to not only masks but also the vaccine.

Shelby County vaccine data:

498,116 total people vaccinated

76,703 people partially vaccinated

421,413 people fully vaccinated

902,555 total vaccinations administered

5,301 vaccinations reported with the last seven days

Data shows children under 18 years old account for 7% of the county’s vaccinations.

Visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data for information on COVID-19 and vaccines in Shelby County.

