Boxtown residents fight to keep fixed MATA bus route

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Busing changes are coming to several Memphis communities, and neighbors in one area say they’re fighting to keep their fixed MATA route.

The Memphis Bus Riders Union teamed up with Citizens for Better Service and the Boxtown Neighborhood Association to share their concerns about losing Bus Route 38 through their historic community.

MATA is eliminating the route in favor of its Ready! service, which operates similar to Uber or Lyft. Residents can be dropped off or picked up in certain zones.

“You know, they have to get from where they’re at to get to where they need to go. So, if you remove this bus from our neighborhood you will hinder a lot of people. These people been over here for many years and it was hard the first time to get transportation in this community,” said Cynthia Bailey, co-founder of the Memphis Bus Riders Union.

Concerned Boxtown residents say switching to the Ready! service breaks a verbal promise from MATA CEO Gary Rosenfeld to maintain their fixed-route service.

