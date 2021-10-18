Advertise with Us
Your First Alert to a warm up this week

By Ron Childers
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure centered over the Southeastern U.S. is driving warmer air into the Mid-South. The close proximity of the high will keep the area dry but allow temperatures to warm above average for the next few days.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy with a South wind at 5 to 10 MPH and afternoon highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light South wind and lows in the mid 50s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Wednesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures near 80 and overnight lows in the mid 60s. Thursday will be partly cloudy along with a slight chance of a shower, highs in the mid 70s, and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows in the mid 50s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and overnight lows in the upper 50s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

