World Junior Barbecue League Offers Scholarships to Compete in $20,000 Championship Competition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The inaugural World Junior Barbecue League Championship is set for November 6, 2021, at AutoZone Park in Memphis, Tennessee.

Competitors will compete by cooking chicken thighs, spareribs, pork butt, and a brisket flat.

Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas caught up with Melissa Cookston, Founder of the World Junior BBQ League, to find out more.

The competition is open to ages 14 to 18.

The fee to enter the contest is $250 and all meat will be provided by the World Junior Barbecue League.

But if you can not afford the entry fee, Cookston said the non-profit plans to offer a limited number of scholarships.

“Competitive barbecue offers so much value and we think it is a great outlet for kids who may be having trouble finding positive role models or constructive things to do with their time,” Cookston said. “If you think you would like to try competitive barbecue, but don’t have the tools or equipment or don’t have the ability to purchase them we may have a scholarship available for you.”

The 2021 World Junior BBQ League Championship is offering $20,000 in prize money to competitors.

If you are interested in finding out more about scholarships available, just send an e-mail to Info@worldjrbbqleague.com

