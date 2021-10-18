Tennessee governor, top republicans push for $900M incentives packages for Ford plant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are gathering Monday for a special session focused on the Ford manufacturing plant set to be built at the Memphis Regional Megasite.

The incentives package under consideration totals almost $900 million.

Ford and SK Innovation are investing $5.6 billion into the site where they will build electric vehicles. But the project won’t move forward unless the state keeps its end of the deal.

Ford is calling the site Blue Oval City.

The project will create about 5,800 jobs.

The state’s incentives package is laid out in a series of bills filed Friday.

In addition to the $500 million the state promised Ford to get them here, lawmakers will consider $138 million on infrastructure to get the site ready.

They will consider another $40 million to build a new Tennessee College of Applied Technology to provide Ford with a direct pipeline of skilled workers.

Lawmakers will also consider $200 million to improve roads leading to the plant in Haywood, Tipton and Fayette counties.

In addition, $5 million go to consulting services for local governments.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee and the state’s top Republicans are pushing the incentives package.

Lee says the state’s partnership with Ford and SK Innovation will quote – transform West Tennessee – and the special session will ensure the project has the funding it needs to be successful.

