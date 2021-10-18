Temperatures warming up briefly but pattern stays mainly dry

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Clouds will increase this evening, but temperatures will still fall into the upper 40s to low 50s. The pattern will remain dry through midweek however temperatures will briefly climb above normal before a cool front arrives on Thursday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday night will be partly to mostly cloudy with lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Lows will only be in the lower 60s. As a weak cold front moves through the area, Wednesday night will feature a chance of showers. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday. High temperatures will be back down to the mid 70s on Thursday with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

WEEKEND: We will have another nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

