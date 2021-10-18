Advertise with Us
Students who threw trash cannot attend future games, UT officials say

A spokesperson for the University of Tennessee said students who threw trash onto the field during Saturday’s Ole Miss game will lose the ability to attend future games.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: Oct. 17, 2021 at 8:29 PM CDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students who are identified as having taken part in throwing trash onto the field during Saturday’s football game at Neyland Stadium, will lose the ability to attend future games, according to UT Spokesperson Tisha Benton.

The University of Tennessee Police Department is working to identify which students took part in the chaos that ensued during the final minute of the fourth quarter.

“If the university is able to identify students, they will go through the student conduct process, and lose the ability to attend future games,” said Benton. “Part of an event-management review will include the potential to add additional cameras focused on the student section to make identifying students easier in the future.”

A call involving a first down caused the fans to start booing and throwing debris onto the field towards the end of the game.

The debris being thrown on the field included bottles, cans, vape pens, and even an entire bottle of mustard.

UT Chancellor Donde Plowman said that she was astonished and sickened by the behavior presented Saturday night.

The Vols, in the end, fell to Ole Miss, 31-26.

