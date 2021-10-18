Shiloh, grey timber wolf at Memphis Zoo, dies at age 12

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A grey timber wolf named Shiloh from Memphis Zoo has died of old age.

The zoo says Shiloh lived to be 12 years old which is within the average life span of a grey timber wolf.

She was one of four 6-month-old siblings who opened the Teton Trek exhibit in 2009.

“Her caregivers describe her character as a strong alpha female who perfectly maintained the order within her wolf pack as well as her human pack. She will be deeply missed by her keepers as well as the rest of the Memphis Zoo family,” shared the zoo.

Her siblings Dakota, and Meeka are still alive and well at the Memphis Zoo.

