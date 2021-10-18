Shelby County Schools adds water bottle filling stations to tall schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of brainstorming ways to use and distribute COVID-19 relief funds, Shelby County Schools has come up with a new way to use some of that money.

The district shared one of those ways last week.

Water bottle filling stations with filtration systems have now been added at all schools.

The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

SCS has battled with elevated lead levels in several of its schools in recent years.

In alignment with our strategic plan to REIMAGINE schools in the 901, @SCSK12Unified is using ESSER (COVID-19 relief) funds to install NEW water bottle filling stations with filtration systems at ALL SCHOOLS!



— Shelby Co. Schools (@SCSK12Unified) October 15, 2021

