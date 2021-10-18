Advertise with Us
Shelby County Schools adds water bottle filling stations to tall schools

(WILX)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After months of brainstorming ways to use and distribute COVID-19 relief funds, Shelby County Schools has come up with a new way to use some of that money.

The district shared one of those ways last week.

Water bottle filling stations with filtration systems have now been added at all schools.

The money comes from the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

SCS has battled with elevated lead levels in several of its schools in recent years.

