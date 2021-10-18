Q&A with Dr. Shirin Mazumder, Methodist Healthcare infectious disease specialist

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Every Monday, Joe Birch interviews Dr. Shirin Mazumder at the Action News 5 Digital Desk. Dr. Mazumder is an infectious disease specialist at Methodist Healthcare.

This week, Dr. Mazumder gave her thoughts on the new NIH data showing mixing-and-matching vaccines from different manufacturers is safe and effective. She also explained what can happen if an immunocompromised patient is fully vaccinated and contracts COVID-19

Watch her interviews below or find them on our streaming apps -- AmazonFire, AppleTV and Roku.

