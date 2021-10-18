Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

New data shows COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September

New data shows COVID-19 cases among children peaked in Septemeber
New data shows COVID-19 cases among children peaked in Septemeber(Source: WMC)
By Camille Connor
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to new data released by the American Academy of Pediatrics, COVID-19 cases among children peaked in September.

Between the weeks of September 2 and September 30, over 1.1 million cases were reported among children.

As of October 15, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 205,000 cases overall among children 5 through 18 years old with the highest spike in cases happening in the second half of this year.

As of October 5, 20 children died of COVID-19 in Tennessee.

In the last few weeks, Pfizer has announced it’s seeking authorization from the FDA to allow children 5 through 11 years old to be vaccinated.

Infectious disease specialist, Dr. Steven Threlkeld, says that decision could come soon.

“The committee of the FDA is going to meet on October 26. I think at least from some of the members of that committee, I think they are favorably disposed to vaccinate younger kids,” Threlkeld said.

With the number of cases spiking among children in September, Threlkeld says most children do not get as severely ill as adults. However, he says the disease has still led to hundreds of children dying.

“I think there’s a fair amount of sentiment for vaccinating kids to protect them, and then also, just as a portion of protection of the people around them,” said Threlkeld.

Even after the committee meets, Pfizer’s request will still have to go through several other steps to be approved.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day
Authorities say two people in Arkansas died from stab wounds and a third person was shot and...
Arkansas officer kills 1 after knife attack, 2 others dead
A message from Ohio-based Christian Aid Ministries claims a group of 17 U.S. missionaries,...
Gang with past abductions blamed for kidnapping 17 missionaries in Haiti

Latest News

Shelby County COVID-19 numbers - October 18
87 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Shelby County
Medical cannabis advocates head to Jackson, MS to demand Governor Tate Reeves to call a special...
Medical cannabis advocates head for MS state capital to demand special session
Medical cannabis advocates head for MS state capital to demand special session
Medical cannabis advocates head for MS state capital to demand special session
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19