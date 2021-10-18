Memphis police searching for missing 12-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police need your help finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

Police say Chatia Branch was last seen getting into a maroon Ford Flex around 8 p.m. Sunday night on Bruce Street in Orange Mound.

Police say she was wearing a black tank top and gray jogging pants.

If you see her, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.

