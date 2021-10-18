Advertise with Us
Memphian sets Guinness World Record, raises money for St. Jude

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man has set a world record in a St. Jude charity event.

34-year-old personal trainer Isaac Coleman broke the Guinness World for the most diamond push-ups done by a man in one minute on Sunday afternoon.

According to Guinness World Records, the previous record was 96 and was set by a former soldier from China named Hong Zhongtao on April 24, 2021. Coleman was able to beat it by completing a total of 108 diamond push-ups in under sixty seconds.

A diamond push-up, also called a triangle push-up, is completed by placing the hands close together and making a diamond shape.

The fundraiser had a goal of $10,000 and, as of Sunday evening, Coleman had raised over $8,000 towards that goal.

