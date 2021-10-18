Man dies in following shooting in Memphis
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting left a man dead in Memphis Monday afternoon.
The shooting happened at 1310 South Bellevue.
Memphis police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
No arrest or suspect information is currently available.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
