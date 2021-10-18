Former Memphis caregiver accused of assaulting vulnerable adult in his care

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver is accused of assaulting an individual who was in his care.

Denzel Triggs, 28, is has been indicted on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says during the investigation, agents determined Triggs was working as a caregiver when he assaulted an intellectually delayed, vulnerable adult at a residence in Memphis.

Triggs was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.