Former Memphis caregiver accused of assaulting vulnerable adult in his care

Former Memphis caregiver accused of assaulting
(Source: TBI)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver is accused of assaulting an individual who was in his care.

Denzel Triggs, 28, is has been indicted on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says during the investigation, agents determined Triggs was working as a caregiver when he assaulted an intellectually delayed, vulnerable adult at a residence in Memphis.

Triggs was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.

