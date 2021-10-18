Former Memphis caregiver accused of assaulting vulnerable adult in his care
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former caregiver is accused of assaulting an individual who was in his care.
Denzel Triggs, 28, is has been indicted on one count of abuse of a vulnerable adult.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says during the investigation, agents determined Triggs was working as a caregiver when he assaulted an intellectually delayed, vulnerable adult at a residence in Memphis.
Triggs was arrested and booked into the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.