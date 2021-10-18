Elderly woman dies following single-car crash in Shelby County
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Shelby County.
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the woman hit a road sign near Crumpler Road and Amberwood Drive and crashed into a ditch Monday morning around 7:45 a.m.
She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.
Her identity has not been reported at this time.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.