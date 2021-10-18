Elderly woman dies following single-car crash in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the woman hit a road sign near Crumpler Road and Amberwood Drive and crashed into a ditch Monday morning around 7:45 a.m.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her identity has not been reported at this time.

SCSO is working on a crash investigation in southeast Shelby County near Crumpler Rd. and Amberwood Dr. It appears an elderly female hit a road sign and crashed into a ditch around 7:45 am. She was transported by MFD to St. Francis Park and was pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/twELb0DCsv — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.