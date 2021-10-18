Advertise with Us
Advertisement

Elderly woman dies following single-car crash in Shelby County

(Source: Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - An elderly woman is dead after a single-vehicle crash in southeast Shelby County.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says it appears the woman hit a road sign near Crumpler Road and Amberwood Drive and crashed into a ditch Monday morning around 7:45 a.m.

She was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

Her identity has not been reported at this time.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

