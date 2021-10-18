Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that exams the delay of the Loews Hotel project in downtown Memphis after the company broke ground on a new hotel last week in Texas.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.