Digital Desk discussion with Sam Hardiman, Commercial Appeal city hall reporter

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 11:54 AM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Commercial Appeal City Hall Reporter Sam Hardiman joined Andrew Douglas at the Digital Desk Monday.

They talked about Hardiman’s recent story that exams the delay of the Loews Hotel project in downtown Memphis after the company broke ground on a new hotel last week in Texas.

Watch their interview here or on our streaming apps -- Amazon Fire, AppleTV and Roku.

Read Sam’s stories here.

