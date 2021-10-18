Cool start to the day, but there’s a warming trend over the next few days

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s a cool morning with temperatures in the lower to upper 40s. There’s also some patchy fog in portions of north Mississippi, but that will clear by 9 am. We will have full sunshine today, which will help temperatures climb to the lower to mid 70s. With a clear sky tonight, low temperatures will drop back down to the 40s.

TODAY: Mostly sunny. High: 74 degrees. Winds: Southeast at 5 to 10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Lows in the lower to upper 40s. Winds: Southeast 5 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures around 80 degrees. Lows will only be in the lower 60s. As a weak cold front moves through the area, Wednesday night will feature a chance of showers. There will also be a chance for a few showers on Thursday. High temperatures will be back down to the mid 70s on Thursday with lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

WEEKEND: We will have another nice weekend with sunshine and high temperatures in the lower to mid 70s. Low temperatures will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.