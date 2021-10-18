Construction underway for Liberty Park, foundation laid

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Construction for the multi-million dollar revitalization of Liberty Park is well underway. The groundwork for the 227,000 square foot sports and event center is laid and ready to go.

Construction is now going vertical as builders roll in eight 290-foot steel trusses on the building site.

Each one weighs 140,000 pounds.

The youth sports center will be equipped with indoor basketball and volleyball courts that can also be used for wrestling, gymnastics and cheerleading.

And the park will have entertainment venues, dining, retail, office space, two hotels with 200 rooms total and 150 apartments.

Approximately $200 million will be invested in the project, which is set to open in October of 2022.

