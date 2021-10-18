City Watch alert issued for missing, endangered man last seen leaving mental facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing endangered 28-year-old man after he was last seen running away from a mental health facility on Sunday night.

Police say Anthony Perry was being released from Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar when staff determined he was a possible threat to himself and others. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took him to a mental health facility where he refused treatment and left on foot.

Perry is described as 6′4″, 300 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt and gray jogging pants. Police say he is diagnosed with a mental illness.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-6364479.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.