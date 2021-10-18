Advertise with Us
City Watch alert issued for missing, endangered man last seen leaving mental facility

Have you seen Anthony Perry?
City Watch issued for Anthony Perry
City Watch issued for Anthony Perry(Action News 5/MPD)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are searching for a missing endangered 28-year-old man after he was last seen running away from a mental health facility on Sunday night.

Police say Anthony Perry was being released from Shelby County Jail at 201 Poplar when staff determined he was a possible threat to himself and others. Shelby County Sheriff’s Office took him to a mental health facility where he refused treatment and left on foot.

Perry is described as 6′4″, 300 pounds, last seen wearing a black shirt and gray jogging pants. Police say he is diagnosed with a mental illness.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-6364479.

