Breakdown: Why fog develops more often in fall

By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There are many types of fog but the kind we see most often in fall is radiation or steam fog. The colder air is one of the reasons that contribute to the foggier days. The ground is typically still warm and rivers too just having come off the summer season. The warm ground or a warm body of water combined with the cool fall air on top is a contributing factor to how fog forms. Those two elements along with moisture in the air could mean formation of fog.

Fog normally develops on nights with clear skies and calm to very light wind. The colder air sinks and interacts with the warm ground and moisture in the air. With the longer nights of fall, the warmer ground or warm body of water can interact with the cooler air, causing water droplets to form near the ground, which will mean fog.

As winter gets closer the temperature difference is not as great and the air is a lot drier so not as much moisture to work with. Fog does still form in the winter but it is not as often as fall due to the greater contrast in temperatures with the air and ground.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

