Bluff City Life: Wednesday, 29 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Thistle & Bee

In breaking the cycle of poverty - this group is a place of opportunity for women escaping sex trafficking and prostitution.

thistleandbee.org

Click here to see how honey, granola, and tea are sweetening the lives of Memphis sex trafficking survivors.

3x World Title Holder in Martial Arts

Unstoppable at young age with no signs of slowing down! Hear what’s been her main motivator for the three-time champion in the world of martial arts!

Addison West | Winner of 3rd Consecutive World Title in Martial Arts

Robert Brandhorst | Owner & Chief Instructor of Champion Martial Arts | oaklandchampionata.com

Pizza Making Contest

On your mark -- get a taste of what it takes to prepare the perfect pizza in a speed competition.

Rod Stringer | General Manager of Marco’s Pizza-Memphis | marcos.com

The Six Questions That May Save a Life

Looking out for one another. How you can make a life-saving difference to those around you.

Kelly Posner, PH.D. | Director of the Columbia Lighthouse Project; Professor of Psychiatry at Columbia University | cssrs.columbia.edu

