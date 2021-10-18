Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 28 Sept

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Oct. 18, 2021 at 2:17 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show.

Luxury Tailgating

It’s finally football season, and we’re going to help you knock your next tailgate party into 12th gear.

Kisha Landfair | Owner of S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com

Southern Festival of Books

Ready your reading list. The Southern Festival of Books is celebrating diversity in writing -- and I’m taking you inside to show everything there is to experience.

Tim Henderson | Executive Director of Southern Festival of Books | sofestofbooks.org

The Season for Self-Care

A moment of calm. It’s a necessity with the hustle of everyday life. Here are a few steps to make the most of your self-care days.

Dayvee Sutton | dayveesutton.com

Murals in Memphis

Storytelling through paint. I’ll introduce you to one Memphian creating larger than life art -- and find out the meaning behind his murals.

Jamond Bullock | Owner & Founder of Alive Paint | alivepaintart.com | IG - @alivepaint

