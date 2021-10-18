Bluff City Life: Tuesday, 28 Sept
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
Luxury Tailgating
It’s finally football season, and we’re going to help you knock your next tailgate party into 12th gear.
Kisha Landfair | Owner of S is for Sweet | sisforsweet.com
Southern Festival of Books
Ready your reading list. The Southern Festival of Books is celebrating diversity in writing -- and I’m taking you inside to show everything there is to experience.
Tim Henderson | Executive Director of Southern Festival of Books | sofestofbooks.org
The Season for Self-Care
A moment of calm. It’s a necessity with the hustle of everyday life. Here are a few steps to make the most of your self-care days.
Dayvee Sutton | dayveesutton.com
Murals in Memphis
Storytelling through paint. I’ll introduce you to one Memphian creating larger than life art -- and find out the meaning behind his murals.
Jamond Bullock | Owner & Founder of Alive Paint | alivepaintart.com | IG - @alivepaint
