87 new COVID-19 cases, 9 deaths reported in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County Health Department says there are 87 new COVID-19 cases and another nine people have died due to the virus.

There are also 18 newly confirmed pediatric cases.

As of Monday, there are 1,628 active cases with 418 among children. School-aged kids account for nearly 30% of all active cases in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic in the first quarter of 2020, the county has seen 144,000 total cases with a death toll of nearly 2,200.

Though that total has grown each day, Shelby County is coming off a recent surge due to the Delta variant.

Health officials are encouraging vaccinations and booster shots as the holiday season approaches.

Shelby County vaccination data:

497,927 total people vaccinated

76,834 people partially vaccinated

421,093 people fully vaccinated

903,067 total vaccinations administered

5,961 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

Data shows the county has reached nearly 71% of the county’s 700,000 vaccination goal.

For more information, visit shelbytnhealth.com/COVID-19data.

