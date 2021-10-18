Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

2-year-old abducted by uncle in Cordova

Missing child abducted by uncle
Missing child abducted by uncle(Shelby County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that 2-year-old Raelynn Bradley was taken by her 22-year-old uncle, Jonas Hall, in Cordova on Sunday.

SCSO says that Bradley was last seen wearing a pink striped shirt and diaper and Hall was last seen wearing a whit t-shirt and blue jeans. They were both in a sliver Ford sedan with two other women.

Police also say Hall has a diagnosed mental deficiency and is not on medication.

SCSO asks that anyone with information on the child or Hall to call law enforcement.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County
Funeral announced for victim in double murder-suicide in Memphis
Funeral announced for victim of double murder-suicide in Memphis
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

Medical cannabis advocates head to Jackson, MS to demand Governor Tate Reeves to call a special...
Medical cannabis advocates head for MS state capital to demand special session
All proceeds will go towards supplies for the DARE programs in all of the school districts in...
JPD hosts fourth annual “DARE 2 Tread the Trails”
Tennessee lawmakers will meet in special session Monday to consider Ford incentives
Tennessee lawmakers will meet in special session Monday to consider Ford incentives
Off-duty officer killed in car wreck
Off-duty Sardis Police officer dies in wreck