2-year-old abducted by uncle in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that 2-year-old Raelynn Bradley was taken by her 22-year-old uncle, Jonas Hall, in Cordova on Sunday.

SCSO says that Bradley was last seen wearing a pink striped shirt and diaper and Hall was last seen wearing a whit t-shirt and blue jeans. They were both in a sliver Ford sedan with two other women.

Police also say Hall has a diagnosed mental deficiency and is not on medication.

SCSO asks that anyone with information on the child or Hall to call law enforcement.

Missing child/family abduction. SCSO is seeking the public’s help locating 2 year-old Raelynn Bradley, taken by her uncle Jonas Hall, 22, on 10/17/21 (see photos) from Cordova, TN. She was last seen wearing a pink stripped shirt and a diaper. Jonas Hall was last (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/CZu0rxkHA2 — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 18, 2021

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.