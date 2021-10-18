2-year-old abducted by uncle in Cordova
CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Sheriff’s Office says that 2-year-old Raelynn Bradley was taken by her 22-year-old uncle, Jonas Hall, in Cordova on Sunday.
SCSO says that Bradley was last seen wearing a pink striped shirt and diaper and Hall was last seen wearing a whit t-shirt and blue jeans. They were both in a sliver Ford sedan with two other women.
Police also say Hall has a diagnosed mental deficiency and is not on medication.
SCSO asks that anyone with information on the child or Hall to call law enforcement.
