Off-duty Sardis Police officer dies in wreck

PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Family, friends and police are mourning the lost of a Sardis Police Officer.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Courtney Pride lost his life in a car wreck while off duty yesterday morning.

PCSO said in a post on Facebook that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer.

