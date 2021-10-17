Advertise with Us
Off-duty Sardis Police officer dies in wreck

Off-duty officer killed in car wreck
Off-duty officer killed in car wreck(Panola County Sheriff's Office)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT
PANOLA COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - Family, friends and police are mourning the lost of a Sardis Police Officer.

According to Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Officer Courtney Pride lost his life in a car wreck while off duty yesterday morning.

PCSO said in a post on Facebook that their thoughts and prayers are with the family of the officer.

