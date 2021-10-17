Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint

By Parker King
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A neighborhood is left stunned after their seemingly quiet, well-lit neighborhood was anything but Thursday night.

One of the homeowners along Dexter Grove Drive in Cordova, an 80 year-old woman, was carjacked at gunpoint after pulling into her driveway.

Three men, all appearing to be armed, approach the vehicle, their car blocking the woman in her driveway.

“Pistols pointed at her, yelling at her to get out of the car,” said Dea Taylor, a down the street neighbor.

When we spoke with Taylor, she had already seen the video caught on the home’s Ring surveillance system.

Taylor finds the carjacking gutsy because of how active the street is.

Several neighbors, that night, were on their way home from the Memphis/Navy football game.

“A lot of us are home all the time,” Taylor said. “You, they either don’t work, are retired, or stay at home with young children. For us to be here, you would think it would deter people from coming in a neighborhood and doing anything like that.”

Other neighbors who didn’t want to go on camera told us incidents in this neighborhood have happened sporadically over the last year -- a string of thefts, even a drive-by shooting, heartbreaking for someone who’s lived here over twenty years like Taylor.

“Things are changing, and the gaul of people doing that at gunpoint, especially to someone like a grandmother -- I’m a grandmother -- you’re helpless,” Taylor

Taylor says her neighbors have done a good job with camera surveillance, but it might be time for additional cameras at the entrances and exits of her neighborhood.

No word yet from Memphis Police on the vehicle or the carjackers responsible.

If you recognize the vehicle or any of the people in the video, you’re asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Mid-South
Severe weather warnings issued in parts of the Mid-South
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Postal police investigating Memphis post office shooting
Memphis postal worker’s mother says he was bullied before shooting
Suspects involved in Memphis drug/gun bust
Police find 30 men with assault weapons; 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized
I-240 backed up past Walnut Grove
Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes impacting interstate traffic in Memphis metro area

Latest News

A little over 30 people showed up for a Saturday meeting that centered around community safety...
Blytheville residents come together to discuss community safety and improvements
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 data 10.16.21
Health department reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County