JPD hosts fourth annual “DARE 2 Tread the Trails”

All proceeds will go towards supplies for the DARE programs in all of the school districts in Jonesboro.(KAIT 8)
By Monae Stevens
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department brought 167 runners and bikers together at Craighead Forest Park for another “DARE 2 Tread the Trails.”

The two-day event consisted of a 5K, 10K, and half marathon Saturday and a 5K and 10K mountain bike poker ride Sunday in efforts to raise money for the police’s Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE) program.

Jack Wills, a member of the Jonesboro Ridge Riders NICA Student Mountain Bike Club, said he enjoys riding through Craighead Forest Park, but it feels great to do it while raising money for a good cause.

“The DARE program is really good with Jonesboro Police Department,” Wills said.

The DARE program spends $25,000 a year to operate in each of the school districts in Jonesboro.

Officer Brandon Butler said the program supplies everything for over 1,000 5th graders in the city.

“DARE Students have to have a lot of supplies,” Butler said. “We supply them with books, t-shirts, all the things they need to complete the program.”

Butler added the T-shirts alone cost $10,000 while the books are $1.50 each, which “adds up quick” with a large number of students in the program.

With the program not having a budget, Officer Jamie Seaborn said they have to find ways to raise money to keep the program running.

“We’re trying to teach kids to make good decisions and that’s our biggest goal now,” Seaborn said.

Seaborn anticipates the program will raise $5,000 from “DARE 2 Tread the Trails.”

