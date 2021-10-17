Health department reports 113 new COVID-19 cases

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Health Department reports 113 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and no deaths within the last 24 hours.

This brings the total confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Shelby County to 144,705 and there have been 2,184 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

The seven day rolling average of COVID-19 cases is currently 132.

COVID-19 data dashboard 10.17.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Shelby County is averaging 834 vaccinations per day for the last seven days and is 71% of the way to its vaccination goal of reaching herd immunity of 700,000 people.

Shelby County vaccine data is listed below:

497,579 total people vaccinated

77,047 people partially vaccinated

420,532 people fully vaccinated

902,174 total vaccinations administered

5,837 vaccinations reported within the last seven days

The weekly test positivity rate has dropped in recent weeks as well. On October 9 the weekly positivity rate was reported at 5.5%, down from 17.6% at the peak of the summer surge in August.

Shelby County hospital capacity data shows more than 90% of Mid-South hospitals are being utilized.

This is partially due to COVID-19 patients in need of care due to side effects from the virus along with patients with other health issues.

The Shelby County Health Department reports acute care utilization is at 92% and ICU is at 94%, showing utilization in the red zone, according to the Healthcare Resource Tracking System.

The numbers were last reported on Wednesday, October 13 at 5 p.m.

Healthcare resource tracking system 10.15.21 (Shelby County Health Department)

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.