First Alert to warming temperatures midweek

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -High pressure is driving cool dry into the Mid-South. This cooler pattern will stay in place to start the week but by midweek temperatures will warm up before another cold front arrives.

TODAY: Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

MONDAY: Sunny with a light South wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday night will be clear with overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

