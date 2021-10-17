First Alert to patchy frost possible for eastern areas of the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas in the Mid-South near the Tennessee River. These areas include Fayette, Haywood, Crockett, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee from 4 AM to 9 AM Monday morning. Temperatures for most areas tonight will fall into the low to mid 40s under a clear sky. High pressure will shift east and keep us sunny and dry the next few days, but temperatures will gradually warm up. A weak cold front will arrive midweek and bring a chance of showers along with another drop in temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with a light wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Monday Night: Clear with a light wind and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

