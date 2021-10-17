Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

First Alert to patchy frost possible for eastern areas of the Mid-South

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Oct. 17, 2021 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A Frost Advisory has been issued for areas in the Mid-South near the Tennessee River. These areas include Fayette, Haywood, Crockett, Hardeman, and McNairy Counties in west Tennessee from 4 AM to 9 AM Monday morning. Temperatures for most areas tonight will fall into the low to mid 40s under a clear sky. High pressure will shift east and keep us sunny and dry the next few days, but temperatures will gradually warm up. A weak cold front will arrive midweek and bring a chance of showers along with another drop in temperatures.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with a light wind and afternoon highs in the lower 70s.

Monday Night: Clear with a light wind and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and storms and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

NEXT WEEKEND: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy both days with highs in the mid to upper 70s and lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

80 year old Cordova woman carjacked
Neighborhood on alert after 80-year-old neighbor carjacked at gunpoint
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County
Funeral announced for victim in double murder-suicide in Memphis
Funeral announced for victim of double murder-suicide in Memphis
Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
A wedding video showing the groom walking down the aisle holding his sister-in-law is going...
Groom carries sister-in-law down the aisle on his wedding day

Latest News

Our pattern will stay dry for the next several days. Tracking a cold front that cold bring a...
Sunday Mid-South Forecast - First Alert Meteorologist Sagay Galindo
WMC First Alert Weather
First Alert to warming temperatures midweek
Two people were injured in a boat crash Sunday morning on the Mississippi River, the Iowa...
Breakdown: Why the Mississippi River once flowed backwards
Saturday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a chilly night across the Mid-South tonight