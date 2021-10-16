Your First Alert to a chilly night across the Mid-South tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - High pressure in the Plains is driving cool dry air into the Mid-South keeping temperatures below average this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and overnight lows in the low to mid 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with a light North wind and afternoon highs near 70.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light North wind and lows in the mid to upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with afternoon highs in the mid 70s and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be partly cloudy with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain along with highs in the mid 70s and lows in the lower 50s. Friday will be mostly sunny and cooler with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.