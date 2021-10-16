Storms move out as dry and much cooler air moves in

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent cold front brought rain and thunderstorms through the Mid-South Friday afternoon. A drier air mass is now setting in and will remain for the next few days along with unseasonably cooler temperatures this weekend.

TONIGHT: Clearing with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and overnight lows in the mid 40s to near 50.

SATURDAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

