‘Slow Down Tennessee’ initiative increases enforcement on the roadway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Law enforcement agencies across the Volunteer State are echoing the same message, which is ‘slow down Tennessee.’

This includes the Memphis Police Department and Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

They are working with Tennessee Highway Patrol to limit the number of traffic fatalities in the state.

Through the end of the month, agencies will have increased enforcement on the road as well as extra opportunities for Tennesseans to receive safe driving resources.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol notes that traffic fatalities have seen an increase from just last year. Officials want to remind all Tennesseans that any loss is one too many.

“In Shelby County, the number is 201 fatalities on the roadways in Shelby County, which is up 11 from last year,” said Sgt. Chris Richardson, Tennessee Highway Patrol public information officer. “And people think maybe 11 is not that many, but you got to think that’s not only 11 people. Think of how many people that affects. That’s 11 families,11 sets of friends.”

You are able to participate by driving safely and spreading awareness on social media using the hashtags #SlowDownTN and #SlowDownMemphis.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.