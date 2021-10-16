Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his early 50s was hit by a vehicle near Macon Road and Breezy Valley Drive in east Shelby County at around 7:30 p.m.
The victim was transported to Baptist East where he was pronounced dead.
The victim’s identity has not been released.
