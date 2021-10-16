Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his early 50s was hit by a vehicle near Macon Road and Breezy Valley Drive in east Shelby County at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Baptist East where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

SCSO is on the scene investigating where a male pedestrian, early 50s, was struck by a vehicle around 7:30 pm in the area of Macon Rd. and Breezy Valley Dr. in east Shelby County. He was transported to Baptist East and pronounced deceased. pic.twitter.com/dhpAow2pmf — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) October 16, 2021

