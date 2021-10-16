Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County

By Olivia Gunn
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - A pedestrian is dead Friday night after being hit by a vehicle.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, a man in his early 50s was hit by a vehicle near Macon Road and Breezy Valley Drive in east Shelby County at around 7:30 p.m.

The victim was transported to Baptist East where he was pronounced dead.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Mid-South
Severe weather warnings issued in parts of the Mid-South

Latest News

FDA advisers vote unanimously to recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19...
FDA considering mixing vaccine brands for booster shots
Former St. Jude patient now a champion for her community
Former St. Jude patient now a champion for her community
Memphis non-profit raises money to help parents who experience pregnancy and infant loss
Memphis non-profit raises money to help parents who experience pregnancy and infant loss
Organizations rally in support of striking Kellogg’s workers
Tens of thousands of American workers on strike while labor market shifts