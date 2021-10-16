Mid-South agencies strategize how to communicate better with domestic violence victims

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Breaking the cycle of domestic violence has been a struggle in Memphis and Shelby County.

Data shows at the halfway point of 2021, there have been over 8,000 reported domestic violence incidents.

A recently released study by the University of Memphis (UofM) found how victims are treated when they report their abusers could be a factor in whether or not they will seek help.

2021 is following what was a violent year in 2020 with over 17,000 reported domestic violence cases. according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).

In Memphis alone, 26 of those cases ended in death.

“Because a lot of people have been affected in various ways from the pandemic, you know a lot of them could not leave for a while during the safer at home orders,” said Marquieta Odom, executive director of the YWCA in Memphis.

She says her agency has seen an uptick of calls to their 24-hour hotline number for victims.

UofM surveyed victims about the effectiveness of services in the area.

The evaluation found widespread frustration among victims who complained of lack of funding and services available, and challenges related to collaboration and communication.

Tuesday, The Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission co-hosted a forum with a number of key providers of services in the city for domestic violence victims, including the YWCA about how to better serve the community.

“[I] think we have to do a better job of communicating to our community regarding what is available for domestic violence, the type of assistance,” said Odom.

YWCA provides temporary housing for victims and you don’t need a police report or order of protection to be admitted.

Their crisis and support hotline is 901-725-4277.

Odom says other organizations provide financial help, assistance with legal proceedings, long and short- term housing among other services. But victims being unaware of how to get help might be putting citizens’ lives in jeopardy.

