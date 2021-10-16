Man shot, in critical condition
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lamar Avenue Saturday afternoon.
Police say one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled in a black Honda Element.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH.
Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.