Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Man shot, in critical condition

Memphis Police Car
Memphis Police Car(WMC)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2021 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lamar Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled in a black Honda Element.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Mid-South
Severe weather warnings issued in parts of the Mid-South
Tiffany Ingram, left, and her mother, Ava Carver stand in front of the house in the Hunters...
Family’s house sold for $236 after housing lot mix-up
Postal police investigating Memphis post office shooting
Memphis postal worker’s mother says he was bullied before shooting
Suspects involved in Memphis drug/gun bust
Police find 30 men with assault weapons; 4 arrested, drugs and guns seized
I-240 backed up past Walnut Grove
Traffic Alert: Multiple crashes impacting interstate traffic in Memphis metro area

Latest News

COVID-19 data 10.16.21
Health department reports 154 new COVID-19 cases in Shelby County
Child COVID-19 Vaccine
Mid-South far behind in COVID-19 vaccinations for children
Funeral announced for victim in double murder-suicide in Memphis
Funeral announced for victim of double murder-suicide in Memphis
Mid-South agencies strategize how to communicate better with domestic violence victims
Mid-South agencies strategize how to communicate better with domestic violence victims