Man shot, in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Lamar Avenue Saturday afternoon.

Police say one man was shot and was taken to the hospital in critical condition. The suspect fled in a black Honda Element.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police ask anyone with information on this incident to call 901-528-CASH.

