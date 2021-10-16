Heights for Hunger supporting Mid-South Food Bank

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Benefits from a weeks-long fundraiser can be seen from the top of the First Horizon building in downtown Memphis.

It’s part of the Mid-South Food Bank’s Heights for Hunger campaign.

Saturday, there will be several people going over the edge and rappelling down the First Horizon building. Participants had to raise at least $1,000 for the Mid-South Food Bank.

The campaign is raising nearly $46,000, which will provide almost more than 135,000 meals to those who are food insecure in the Mid-South. There are about 400,000 people who are food insecure in Mid-South, meaning they don’t have access to nutritious food and a healthy lifestyle. So, this will go such a long way.

It’s also fun. Rappelling down 25 floors in downtown Memphis, two Food Bank employees, Shari and Hayes will be going down.

