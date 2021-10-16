Advertise with Us
Contests
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Conway Cares
Mid-South Heroes
Advertisement

Heights for Hunger supporting Mid-South Food Bank

Heights for Hunger supporting Mid-South Food Bank
Heights for Hunger supporting Mid-South Food Bank(Source: WMC)
By Cassie Carlson
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Benefits from a weeks-long fundraiser can be seen from the top of the First Horizon building in downtown Memphis.

It’s part of the Mid-South Food Bank’s Heights for Hunger campaign.

Saturday, there will be several people going over the edge and rappelling down the First Horizon building. Participants had to raise at least $1,000 for the Mid-South Food Bank.

The campaign is raising nearly $46,000, which will provide almost more than 135,000 meals to those who are food insecure in the Mid-South. There are about 400,000 people who are food insecure in Mid-South, meaning they don’t have access to nutritious food and a healthy lifestyle. So, this will go such a long way.

It’s also fun. Rappelling down 25 floors in downtown Memphis, two Food Bank employees, Shari and Hayes will be going down.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Most Read

Hawaii became the first state to ban the use of pesticides containing the chemical...
Breakdown: Why the EPA is now banning a common pesticide
Memphis post office shooting
Victims, shooter identified in double murder-suicide at Memphis postal facility
Semi-trucks crash on I-240
Traffic Alert: 2 semi-trucks collide on I-240, 1 injured
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Memphis police searching for suspects involved in attack on 70-year-old woman
Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for parts of the Mid-South
Severe weather warnings issued in parts of the Mid-South

Latest News

Mid-South agencies strategize how to communicate better with domestic violence victims
Mid-South agencies strategize how to communicate better with domestic violence victims
FDA advisers vote unanimously to recommend booster doses of Johnson & Johnson's Covid-19...
FDA considering mixing vaccine brands for booster shots
Pedestrian dies after hit by vehicle in east Shelby County
Former St. Jude patient now a champion for her community
Former St. Jude patient now a champion for her community