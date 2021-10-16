Advertise with Us
Funeral announced for victim of double murder-suicide in Memphis

Funeral announced for victim in double murder-suicide in Memphis
Funeral announced for victim in double murder-suicide in Memphis
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 11:55 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The funeral service has been announced for one of the victims of a double murder-suicide in Memphis.

An employee at a Memphis postal facility shot two co-workers before killing himself this week. Customer service supervisor Demetria Dortch was among the victims.

A visitation will be held at Serenity Funeral Home on Sycamore View Road Thursday, October 21 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Dortch’s funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, October 22 at The Dwelling Place Memphis on Old Austin Peay Highway.

