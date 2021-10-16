Dry & cooler pattern for the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Temperatures will finally feel more seasonable behind the front that brought rain and storms to the Mid-South yesterday. A drier air mass has already settled in and it is noticeably cooler this morning. The drier pattern will stay in place for the next few days along with unseasonably cooler temperatures all weekend and to begin next week.

TODAY: Sunny with a Northwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and afternoon highs in the upper 60s to near 70.

TONIGHT: Clear with a light Northwest wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

SUNDAY: Sunny with afternoon highs near 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Sunday night will be clear and chilly with temperatures falling into the upper 40s. Monday will be sunny with highs in the lower 70s and lows near 50. Tuesday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 70s and lows near 60. Thursday will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of rain, high temperatures in the lower 70s, and overnight lows in the mid 50s. Friday will be partly cloudy and cool with highs in the upper 60s.

