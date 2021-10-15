Woman’s wheelchair van stolen from driveway with daughter’s wheelchair inside

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman’s wheelchair was stolen from her driveway Wednesday with her daughter’s wheelchair inside.

An incident report from Memphis police says the woman started the vehicle and went inside to carry her daughter, who has been paralyzed from the waist down since birth, to the car when she realized it was gone.

Police say they were able to locate the van in Frayser around 1 a.m. on Thursday, but the wheelchair is still missing.

This isn’t the family’s first time experiencing a theft involving the child’s wheelchair. Back in 2008 when the woman’s daughter was five years old, someone stole her $8,000 wheelchair from the yard of her daytime caregiver. The chair was later found disassembled into several pieces on the side of the street.

